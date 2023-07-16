Raymond James Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %
Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.