Raymond James Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of C$104.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6551383 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

