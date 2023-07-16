CIBC Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of C$237.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4234875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

