JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.00.

FM stock opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$36.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6497409 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

