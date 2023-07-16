Investors Buy High Volume of Warner Bros. Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 71,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,209 call options.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

