Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ciena in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $795,504. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.