William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $6.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $85.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

