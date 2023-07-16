Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

