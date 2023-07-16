Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Boosted by Analyst

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of WRB opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

