Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

