Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.14). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KALV opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $329.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $26,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,310 shares in the company, valued at $378,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $124,398 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

