William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $15.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.90.

LII opened at $336.13 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $337.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

