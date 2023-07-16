Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Lowered by HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ IPA opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

