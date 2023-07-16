Analysts Set Expectations for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRT stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.