Zacks Research Comments on GoPro, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GoPro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million.

GPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $663.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 580,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

