Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.