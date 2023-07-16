Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $832.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 28.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 71,842 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

