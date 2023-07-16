Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.21) for the year. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.