Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Issued By Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.26. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

Methanex Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

MX stock opened at C$56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$39.00 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.11.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

