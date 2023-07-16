Zacks Research Weighs in on STERIS plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

NYSE STE opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

