Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $166.00. The stock traded as high as $140.91 and last traded at $140.78, with a volume of 504989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.87.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

