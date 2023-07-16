Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Issued By Raymond James

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

