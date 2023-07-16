Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ZVRA opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,740 shares of company stock worth $74,857. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.