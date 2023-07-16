Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By William Blair

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

