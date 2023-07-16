Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Nyxoah Stock Down 4.2 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%.
Institutional Trading of Nyxoah
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $8,177,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nyxoah
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.