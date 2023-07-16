Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Nyxoah Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $8,177,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

