Cormark Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.80

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.06.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.