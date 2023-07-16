Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Raised to C$0.95 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$322.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.