Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Price Performance
ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.74. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.