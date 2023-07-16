Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.74. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

