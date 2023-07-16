ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.82.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$18.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$20.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.4139715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.