Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
CJ opened at C$6.93 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.13.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
