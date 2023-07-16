Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIR. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.47 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3943452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

