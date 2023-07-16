Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

