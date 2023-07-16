CIBC Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$164.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$147.64.

Cargojet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$94.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$91.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.5189164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

