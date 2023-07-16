abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $173.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 212 ($2.73) to GBX 213 ($2.74) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

