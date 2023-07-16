BMO Capital Markets Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.03.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.05. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.8039568 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

