Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $174.35

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,399,419. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $165.58 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

