Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $178.10

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.10.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

