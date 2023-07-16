Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 705 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 705 ($9.07).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHNX. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.36) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.91) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

LON PHNX opened at GBX 539 ($6.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 552.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 584.87. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.88). The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -291.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

