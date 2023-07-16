Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $16.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DOC stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

