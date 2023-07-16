Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $109.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $114.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

