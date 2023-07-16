Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $90.93

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.