Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $211.22

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

