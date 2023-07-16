Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $332.64

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.52. Insulet has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

