Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$42.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2347222 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

