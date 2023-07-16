Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $33.44

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,628,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.77, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

