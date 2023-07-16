Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $33.44

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
Separately, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,628,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
BOX Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.77, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.