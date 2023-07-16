Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,976.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,976.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.