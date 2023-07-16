Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.77

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

