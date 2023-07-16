Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $116.08

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $132.38 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

