THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $93.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after buying an additional 108,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.83.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

