AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.