AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

