Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGDTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

